Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 385.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ArcBest by 31.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.54. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

