Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

