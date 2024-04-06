Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $504.11 and last traded at $498.27. Approximately 560,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,581,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

