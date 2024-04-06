Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

