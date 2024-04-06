ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.25. ACM Research shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 275,861 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACM Research by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

