Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

