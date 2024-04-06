Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.90

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 18145959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

The stock has a market cap of £125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,920.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.60.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

