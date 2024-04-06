ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

