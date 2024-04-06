AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $300.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.