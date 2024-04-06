AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.97-11.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.18. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.970-11.170 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.43.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

