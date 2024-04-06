AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,779.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,691.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,553.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,070 ($25.99).

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 1,276.60%.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

