9,531 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $232.19. 154,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

