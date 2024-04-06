925 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $244.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.