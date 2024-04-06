88,936 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

