8,468 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile



Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.



