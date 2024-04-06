7,802 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

