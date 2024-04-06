67,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

