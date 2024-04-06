5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$5.07. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 42,288 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.62.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2699725 EPS for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

