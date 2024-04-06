54,529 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.50 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

