40,779 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 844,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,755. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

