3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.2% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $93.39. 1,264,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,197,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 3M by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

