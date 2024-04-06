3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.10.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

