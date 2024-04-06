3M (NYSE:MMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

