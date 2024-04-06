38,000 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA URNM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.12. 388,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,890. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

