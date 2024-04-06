3,644 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

