31,049 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 8,695,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,418. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

