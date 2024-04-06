30,635 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

