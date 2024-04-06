29,300 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 212,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,808. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

