2,866 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.