23,711 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.