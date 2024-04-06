2,199 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $431.59. 1,136,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.46 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

