2,199 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.