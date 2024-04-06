219,761 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 219,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 845,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,211. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

