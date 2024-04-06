2,038 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

