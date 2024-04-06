1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 6,427 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,047.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 1stdibs.Com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.