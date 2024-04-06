1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 6,427 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,047.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $349,352.64.
- On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
