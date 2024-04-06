171,105 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

