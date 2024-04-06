144,799 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after buying an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.