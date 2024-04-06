1,286 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EG opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.49. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

