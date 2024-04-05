ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

