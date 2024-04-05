Zura Bio’s (ZURA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Zura Bio by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 38.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

