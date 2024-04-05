ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading 8.4% Higher

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 27,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 58,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.