Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.84.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.72 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

