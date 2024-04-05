Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Up 4.2%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. 1,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

