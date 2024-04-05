Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

Shares of FIVE opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

