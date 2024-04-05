Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.10 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,450,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

