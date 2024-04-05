YETI (NYSE:YETI) vs. Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Head-To-Head Survey

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yamaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha N/A N/A N/A YETI 10.24% 27.99% 15.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha N/A N/A N/A $109.39 0.19 YETI $1.66 billion 1.93 $169.88 million $1.95 19.30

This table compares Yamaha and YETI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Yamaha. Yamaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yamaha and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 1 7 5 0 2.31

YETI has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.56%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Yamaha.

Summary

YETI beats Yamaha on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands. The company also provides acoustic design, unified communication devices, electronic devices, automotive sound system, automobile interior components, factory automation equipment, and golf products. In addition, it is involved in the music schools and resort business. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.