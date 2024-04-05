Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 3.2%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 64,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 411,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

