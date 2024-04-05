XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

XOS Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of XOS opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. XOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of XOS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

