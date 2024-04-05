X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.80. 260,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

X3 Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Get X3 alerts:

Institutional Trading of X3

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of X3 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of X3 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X3 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X3 during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in X3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X3

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

