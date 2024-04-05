Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.12

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and approximately $1.57 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,699,025,195 coins and its circulating supply is 87,698,988,364 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,700,958,853.71301 with 87,700,938,575.28224 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11910772 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,323,923.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

