Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 1,012,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,679,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,629,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,502,000 after buying an additional 157,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

